Body of Missing Man Juan Calvillo Avila Found in La Blanca Field

Missing Person Found: Juan Calvillo Avila Discovered Deceased in La Blanca

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has confirmed that the body of Juan Calvillo Avila, who was reported missing earlier this month, has been found. Avila’s body was discovered during a follow-up search conducted on June 12, 2024, along the canal bank east of FM 493 Road on State Highway 107 in La Blanca, Texas.

Discovery and Identification

HCSO investigators utilized a drone to aid in the search, ultimately locating the body of a deceased male in a crop field. A Justice of the Peace was immediately contacted, and an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. On June 19, 2024, the deceased was positively identified as Juan Calvillo Avila through fingerprint records.

Background and Investigation

Juan Calvillo Avila had been reported missing by his family on June 1, 2024. Despite an extensive search, it took nearly two weeks to locate his body. According to the medical examination, there were no signs of trauma found on Avila, and the investigation into his death remains open.

Official Statements

The HCSO continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Avila’s death. “This remains an open investigation,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office stated, emphasizing that while there were no immediate signs of foul play, the case is still under review.

The discovery of Juan Calvillo Avila’s body brings a tragic end to the search and has left the community seeking answers. The HCSO encourages anyone with information related to this case to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

As the investigation continues, the family of Juan Calvillo Avila and the community of La Blanca seek closure and understanding. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to uncovering the full details of this case.

For updates on this case and other local news, stay tuned to Fox News.

URLs