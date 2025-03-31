Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
Community

Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims

Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site

By Anthony Acosta
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published March 31 2025

A community donation drive is underway in Pharr to support families affected by the recent floods.

Essential items being collected include:

  • Canned food
  • Sugar and rice
  • Diapers and sanitary napkins
  • Powdered milk
  • Hygiene products

Donations can be dropped off at 602 East Old 83 through 12 noon tomorrow.

Community Support flood relief food drive Pharr donations Rio Grande Valley Storm Recovery

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: 88%

Tonight
74°
Tomorrow
98°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted