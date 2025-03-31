Flood Aftermath in Pharr: Crews Working Around the Clock

As the Rio Grande Valley continues to recover from historic rainfall and flash flooding, city crews in Pharr remain in full emergency response mode. Standing water continues to impact multiple neighborhoods, leaving driveways submerged and limiting access for some residents.

City Manager Dr. Jonathan Flores confirmed that public works and emergency crews have been deployed around the clock since the storm passed.

“We had pumps pre-positioned and then also had more vac trucks come out to pump water,” Flores said. “Our crews have been working nonstop, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

City officials say low-lying areas remain the most difficult to drain, with some stormwater retention systems overwhelmed due to the sheer volume of rain. Residents in affected neighborhoods report difficulty entering or exiting their homes, especially in older subdivisions with limited drainage capacity.

Flores acknowledged the growing frustration among families waiting for roads to reopen and water to recede.

“We understand how upsetting this is,” he added. “But I want residents to know that their safety and recovery is our top priority.”

City officials are urging residents to stay informed through Pharr’s official social media pages or by calling Pharr City Hall at 956-402-4000. Updates on recovery, trash pickup, and support services will continue to be shared as operations move forward.