Man Accused of Killing Landlord Arraigned on Murder Charge

29-Year-Old Faces Life in Prison if Convicted in Death of 78-Year-Old Vidal Cruz

A man accused of fatally beating his landlord has been formally arraigned on a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond, authorities confirmed.

Christian Puentes, 29, was arrested after an argument escalated into violence earlier this March, resulting in the death of 78-year-old Vidal Cruz.

Investigators say Puentes kicked Cruz in the head during the altercation. Cruz later died from his injuries, prompting prosecutors to elevate the initial assault charge to murder.

From Assault to Murder

Puentes was initially jailed for aggravated assault, but following Cruz’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder, a first-degree felony that could carry a sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not released further details about what led to the argument or if there were prior disputes between the two men.

📞 Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the local police department or Crime Stoppers.

The case is now moving through the court system, and a trial date is expected to be set in the coming weeks.