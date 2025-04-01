Two Dead in Edcouch After Human Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Canal During Storm

Driver in U.S. Illegally Arrested After Air Unit Rescue; Border Patrol Takes Over Investigation

A human smuggling attempt turned deadly last week in Edcouch, Texas, when a vehicle driven by a smuggler plunged into a canal during severe weather conditions. Two people—a woman and a male juvenile—died as a result of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that the smuggling vehicle veered off the road and into floodwaters on Flores Road amid a powerful storm.

Driver Arrested; Victims Identified in Tragic Scene

The 26-year-old driver, identified as a Mexican national in the country illegally, was rescued from the canal by DPS air units and has since been taken into custody. The U.S. Border Patrol is now leading the investigation into the smuggling operation.

“Unfortunately, two victims lost their lives because of this human smuggler,” said DPS spokesperson Chris Olivarez.

Residents in the area reported seeing a woman being swept away by strong floodwaters. Her body was recovered several days later. DPS divers also discovered the body of a male juvenile inside the submerged vehicle.

Border Patrol and DPS Continue Joint Investigation

The incident highlights the life-threatening risks associated with human smuggling, especially during extreme weather events. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate how many individuals were in the vehicle and where they were being transported.

Community Reaction and Ongoing Safety Concerns

Locals in Edcouch say the canal is known to flood quickly during storms, and officials are urging caution during future weather events.

📞 If you witness suspicious activity related to human smuggling, contact the DHS Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423).

As the Border Patrol investigates further, authorities warn that tragedies like this are a growing consequence of illegal smuggling efforts, putting lives—especially of vulnerable migrants—at risk.