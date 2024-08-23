Fatal Police Shooting in Weslaco: Officer Kills Armed Intoxicated Man
A Weslaco police officer fatally shot 22-year-old Juan Diego Contreras after he allegedly reached for a shotgun during a confrontation, sparking an investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Published August 23, 2024
Tragic Encounter: Weslaco Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting
In a late-night incident that escalated quickly, a Weslaco police officer fatally shot an intoxicated man who allegedly reached for a shotgun during a confrontation. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Details of the Incident
The Weslaco Police Department responded to calls regarding shots fired in the area of 700 North Pueblo shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, officers encountered a highly intoxicated and aggressive individual, later identified as 22-year-old Juan Diego Contreras. According to Dr. Joel Rivera, Chief of the Weslaco Police Department, the situation escalated when Contreras turned and reached for a shotgun, leading one officer to discharge his weapon in fear for his and others’ safety.
Aftermath and Investigation
Contreras was fatally injured in the encounter. In the interest of transparency and impartiality, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. This protocol aims to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination of the events leading up to the shooting.
Community and Police Response
The incident has stirred concerns within the community regarding police interactions with intoxicated individuals and the use of force. Weslaco PD has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and emphasized their commitment to maintaining public trust and safety.
As the investigation continues, further details are expected to emerge about the circumstances of the shooting and the measures taken by law enforcement to address such critical incidents.
Tragic Encounter: Weslaco Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting
In a late-night incident that escalated quickly, a Weslaco police officer fatally shot an intoxicated man who allegedly reached for a shotgun during a confrontation. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Details of the Incident
The Weslaco Police Department responded to calls regarding shots fired in the area of 700 North Pueblo shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, officers encountered a highly intoxicated and aggressive individual, later identified as 22-year-old Juan Diego Contreras. According to Dr. Joel Rivera, Chief of the Weslaco Police Department, the situation escalated when Contreras turned and reached for a shotgun, leading one officer to discharge his weapon in fear for his and others’ safety.
Aftermath and Investigation
Contreras was fatally injured in the encounter. In the interest of transparency and impartiality, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. This protocol aims to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination of the events leading up to the shooting.
Community and Police Response
The incident has stirred concerns within the community regarding police interactions with intoxicated individuals and the use of force. Weslaco PD has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and emphasized their commitment to maintaining public trust and safety.
As the investigation continues, further details are expected to emerge about the circumstances of the shooting and the measures taken by law enforcement to address such critical incidents.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.