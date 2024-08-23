Fatal Police Shooting in Weslaco: Officer Kills Armed Intoxicated Man

Tragic Encounter: Weslaco Police Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting

In a late-night incident that escalated quickly, a Weslaco police officer fatally shot an intoxicated man who allegedly reached for a shotgun during a confrontation. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the Incident

The Weslaco Police Department responded to calls regarding shots fired in the area of 700 North Pueblo shortly before midnight. Upon arrival, officers encountered a highly intoxicated and aggressive individual, later identified as 22-year-old Juan Diego Contreras. According to Dr. Joel Rivera, Chief of the Weslaco Police Department, the situation escalated when Contreras turned and reached for a shotgun, leading one officer to discharge his weapon in fear for his and others’ safety.

Aftermath and Investigation

Contreras was fatally injured in the encounter. In the interest of transparency and impartiality, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. This protocol aims to ensure a thorough and unbiased examination of the events leading up to the shooting.

Community and Police Response

The incident has stirred concerns within the community regarding police interactions with intoxicated individuals and the use of force. Weslaco PD has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and emphasized their commitment to maintaining public trust and safety.

As the investigation continues, further details are expected to emerge about the circumstances of the shooting and the measures taken by law enforcement to address such critical incidents.