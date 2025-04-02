Jury Selection Begins in 2000 Cold Case Murder of Alfredo Ontiveros

Rigoberto Resendez Jr. Faces Trial Decades After Alleged Fatal Beating

Nearly 25 years after the death of Alfredo Ontiveros, jury selection has begun in the murder trial of Rigoberto Resendez Jr., who is accused of punching and kicking Ontiveros to death in 2000.

The case, once considered cold, was reopened after new evidence led to Resendez’s arrest in May 2023 at an international bridge. Authorities then handed him over to local deputies for prosecution.

Trial Date Pending

Although jury selection is now underway, a formal trial date has not yet been announced. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are preparing for what is expected to be a high-profile trial, given the long gap between the crime and arrest.

The circumstances of the 2000 homicide and the subsequent delay in prosecution have drawn renewed public interest in the case.

Justice in Cold Cases

The reopening of this case underscores law enforcement’s continued commitment to resolving cold cases and holding suspects accountable, regardless of how much time has passed.

📞 Anyone with information about the case or related cold cases is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Texas Rangers Cold Case Unit.

Fox News will provide updates as court proceedings continue.