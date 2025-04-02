Juan Pablo Torres Sentenced to 20 Years for Deadly DWI Crash in Edinburg

Victim’s Family Speaks Out as Court Delivers Sentence in Tragic 2023 Incident

Juan Pablo Torres has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter following a fatal crash that claimed the life of 26-year-old Adrienne Ann Garza in Edinburg.

Torres also received a 10-year sentence for intoxication assault, though both sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of 20 years behind bars.

Crash Caused by Running Red Light While Intoxicated

The tragic crash occurred in 2023, when Torres, while driving under the influence, ran a traffic light and collided with Garza’s vehicle. Garza died from her injuries, and others involved in the crash were injured as well.

Torres pleaded guilty to the charges, avoiding a trial.

Victim’s Family Delivers Emotional Testimonies

During sentencing, Garza’s family delivered heartfelt impact statements, describing the pain of losing a vibrant young woman with her whole life ahead of her.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios addressed the court, stating:

“This plea marks the end of one chapter. We hope it gives the family the space to begin healing, knowing there has been accountability.”

DWI Crashes Remain a Serious Issue

This case underscores the ongoing dangers of drunk driving, which continues to claim lives across Texas. Law enforcement and prosecutors urge drivers to make responsible choices and avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired.

📞 If you or someone you know has been affected by a DWI crash, contact the Texas Department of Transportation or local victim assistance programs.