Sex Offender Arrested After High-Speed Chase from Alamo to Edinburg

Magallan Wanted for Registration Violation; Faces Additional Charges After Fleeing Police

A wanted sex offender is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Alamo to Edinburg, authorities confirmed.

Nick Magallan, 46, was being sought for failing to register as a sex offender, a legal requirement under Texas law. When officers attempted to stop him, Magallan fled, initiating a pursuit that spanned multiple jurisdictions.

The chase ultimately ended in Edinburg, where officers were able to apprehend Magallan without further incident.

Facing Multiple Charges

Magallan now faces two felony charges:

Failure to register as a sex offender

Evading arrest in a vehicle

Law enforcement officials have not released further details on Magallan’s prior offenses but emphasized that sex offender registration is mandatory, and noncompliance can result in severe penalties.

Public Safety Emphasized

Authorities thanked the public for their patience during the pursuit and reminded the community to remain vigilant when it comes to reporting known offenders who fail to comply with court-ordered conditions.

📞 Anyone with information about non-compliant sex offenders can contact local law enforcement or the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The case remains under investigation, and Magallan is expected to be arraigned in the coming days.