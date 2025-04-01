Now

McAllen Police Investigating Hit-and-Run That Injured Motorcyclist

Pickup truck driver fled after cutting off motorcycle near East Thomas and McColl; rider hospitalized with minor injuries.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 01 2025

Authorities Searching for Pickup Driver Who Fled the Scene Near McColl Road

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist late last night.

The incident occurred near the 700 block of East Thomas, close to McColl Road, where the pickup truck cut off the motorcyclist, causing a crash.

The rider was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Search for Suspect Vehicle Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage to come forward.

📞 If you have any information, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

All tips remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Reminder to Drive Responsibly

McAllen PD reminds drivers that leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense and encourages all motorists to stay alert—especially near intersections and high-traffic areas.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

