McAllen Police Investigating Hit-and-Run That Injured Motorcyclist

Authorities Searching for Pickup Driver Who Fled the Scene Near McColl Road

McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist late last night.

The incident occurred near the 700 block of East Thomas, close to McColl Road, where the pickup truck cut off the motorcyclist, causing a crash.

The rider was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Search for Suspect Vehicle Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage to come forward.

📞 If you have any information, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

All tips remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Reminder to Drive Responsibly

McAllen PD reminds drivers that leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense and encourages all motorists to stay alert—especially near intersections and high-traffic areas.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.