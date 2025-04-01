McAllen Police Investigating Hit-and-Run That Injured Motorcyclist

Semi-trailer crushes Chevy Camaro on Expressway 83; eastbound shoulder remains closed for repairs.
Pickup truck driver fled after cutting off motorcycle near East Thomas and McColl; rider hospitalized with minor injuries.
Authorities Searching for Pickup Driver Who Fled the Scene Near McColl Road
McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist late last night.
The incident occurred near the 700 block of East Thomas, close to McColl Road, where the pickup truck cut off the motorcyclist, causing a crash.
The rider was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Search for Suspect Vehicle Ongoing
Authorities have not yet released a description of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage to come forward.
📞 If you have any information, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
All tips remain anonymous, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
Reminder to Drive Responsibly
McAllen PD reminds drivers that leaving the scene of an accident is a criminal offense and encourages all motorists to stay alert—especially near intersections and high-traffic areas.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Two Dead in Edcouch After Human Smuggling Vehicle Crashes Into Canal During Storm
DPS confirms woman and child died after vehicle driven by smuggler plunged into floodwaters; driver in custody.
Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash on Dove Avenue in McAllen
37-year-old Jesus Gonzalez died after falling off his Harley-Davidson; no other vehicles involved.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Flood Aftermath in Pharr: Crews Working Around the Clock
City Manager says pumps and vac trucks deployed as residents remain affected by standing water.
McAllen Waives Building Permit Fees for Flood Repairs
Temporary waiver applies to flood damage only; electrical and plumbing work still require permits.
TxDOT Inspects Barrier Damage on I-69 East
Crews confirm overpass is safe following minor damage; repairs to begin soon.
TxDOT Releases Road Closure Map Following Flooding
Drivers urged to check DriveTexas.org for real-time updates as weather continues to impact roads.
Harlingen Airport to Reopen Monday After Flooding
Morning flights remain canceled; airport expects full operations by afternoon
Death Investigation Underway in Brownsville
Man found dead in parked vehicle on Washington Street; investigation ongoing.
Four Minors Arrested for Smuggling $113K in Marijuana
Border Patrol and DPS seize marijuana, ladder, and boat during bust.
Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect in Truck Theft
2020 Dodge Ram stolen from Lomax Street; police asking for help identifying suspect.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
McAllen Crews Begin Trash and Debris Collection
City offering free compostable bags; residents urged to place debris curbside and be patient.
San Benito Launches City-Wide Trash Collection on Monday
Residents can drop off bulky items with proof of residency at Public Works Department on Stenger Street.
Three Dead After Severe Weather in Hidalgo County
Authorities link three deaths to law enforcement efforts during storm-related emergencies in Elsa and surrounding areas.
Southern Hidalgo County hardest hit, with Weslaco and Mercedes facing major flooding and infrastructure challenges.
All four Rio Grande Valley counties have declared disaster status as cities deal with rescues, damage, and urgent need for aid.
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Safe Halloween: Authorities Share Tips for a Secure Celebration
Drivers and parents receive safety advice for Halloween from local authorities
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Three Hospitalized After 18-Wheeler Crash Sends Trailer Off Overpass in Palmview
Semi-trailer crushes Chevy Camaro on Expressway 83; eastbound shoulder remains closed for repairs.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
