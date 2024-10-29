Safe Halloween: Authorities Share Tips for a Secure Celebration

As Halloween week officially kicks off, authorities have stepped up to provide crucial recommendations for a safe and secure celebration.

Increased Traffic Anticipated on Halloween

With the expected surge of people on the roads this Halloween, authorities are urging drivers to take additional precautions. They are calling on drivers to stay attentive, make eye contact with pedestrians, and adhere to traffic signals to ensure safety for all. Above all, they strongly discourage distracted driving, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the road, especially with the anticipated influx of children who will be out and about.

Parents Advised to Guide Their Children

As children go around collecting candy, authorities also have advice for parents. They underscore the importance of educating children about potential risks and not allowing them to trick or treat alone. Parents are also advised to plan their trick or treating as early as possible and to ensure their children are easily visible by using reflective clothing or adding lights to their costumes.

Importance of Following Road Rules

Drivers are reminded to be patient and aware of the increased traffic and pedestrian presence. Pedestrians, on the other hand, are reminded that they must still adhere to the rules of the road, including using crosswalks and sidewalks and checking both ways before crossing a street.

Extra Precautions for a Safe Halloween

Authorities also advise parents to inspect the candy collected during trick or treating. If alcohol is to be consumed, they urge individuals to plan their transportation ahead of time, ensuring a safe return home. This Halloween, the focus is on celebrating safely, with everyone taking responsibility to make it a secure and enjoyable event for all.