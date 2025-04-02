Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Man Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes in Cameron County

Jose Isabel Resendez III convicted of continuous sexual abuse and indecency with a child; Combes PD led investigation.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 02 2025

Man Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes in Cameron County

Combes Police Investigation Leads to Life-Altering Sentence for Convicted Abuser

A Cameron County man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison following his conviction on multiple child sex crime charges, officials confirmed.

Jose Isabel Resendez III, 43, was found guilty of:

  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child, and
  • Indecency with a child by sexual conduct

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020 and were uncovered during an investigation led by the Combes Police Department.

Cameron County DA’s Office Led Prosecution

The case was prosecuted by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which presented evidence of repeated abuse over a span of several years.

Resendez was sentenced to a total of 100 years behind bars, a term reflecting the seriousness and long-term harm caused by the offenses.

Justice Delivered for Victims

Officials praised the survivor’s courage, the work of law enforcement, and the legal team who brought the case to trial.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that these crimes will not go unpunished,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office stated.

Protecting Children and Reporting Abuse

📞 If you suspect child abuse or exploitation, contact:

This case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and reporting to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and harm.

100-year sentence Cameron County Cameron County DA Child Sex Crimes Combes PD indecency with a child Jose Isabel Resendez III sexual abuse Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
76°
Partly Cloudy

Humidity: 47%

Tonight
76°
Tomorrow
95°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted