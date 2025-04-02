Man Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes in Cameron County

Combes Police Investigation Leads to Life-Altering Sentence for Convicted Abuser

A Cameron County man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison following his conviction on multiple child sex crime charges, officials confirmed.

Jose Isabel Resendez III, 43, was found guilty of:

Continuous sexual abuse of a child , and

, and Indecency with a child by sexual conduct

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020 and were uncovered during an investigation led by the Combes Police Department.

Cameron County DA’s Office Led Prosecution

The case was prosecuted by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which presented evidence of repeated abuse over a span of several years.

Resendez was sentenced to a total of 100 years behind bars, a term reflecting the seriousness and long-term harm caused by the offenses.

Justice Delivered for Victims

Officials praised the survivor’s courage, the work of law enforcement, and the legal team who brought the case to trial.

“This sentencing sends a clear message that these crimes will not go unpunished,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office stated.

Protecting Children and Reporting Abuse

📞 If you suspect child abuse or exploitation, contact:

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services : https://www.dfps.texas.gov

: https://www.dfps.texas.gov Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-252-5400

This case highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and reporting to protect vulnerable children from exploitation and harm.