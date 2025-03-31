McAllen Waives Building Permit Fees for Flood Repairs

In an effort to speed up recovery for families affected by last week’s flooding, the City of McAllen has announced it will waive building permit fees for homeowners needing to make flood-related repairs.

City officials said the waiver applies to non-structural repairs like drywall, flooring, roofing, and minor carpentry work. However, any electrical or plumbing repairs will still require standard permits and must be completed by licensed professionals, as required by Texas law.

The announcement follows reports of extensive home and property damage across McAllen, where neighborhoods received up to a foot of rain in less than 24 hours.

Residents can obtain more information about the waiver and how to begin the permitting process by contacting the McAllen Permit Department at 956-681-1300 or visiting www.mcallen.net.