Three Hospitalized After 18-Wheeler Crash Sends Trailer Off Overpass in Palmview

Chevy Camaro Crushed After Semi-Trailer Detaches and Falls From Expressway 83 Overpass

An 18-wheeler crash in Palmview left three people hospitalized earlier this evening after the trailer detached from the big rig and plummeted off an overpass on eastbound Expressway 83, according to local authorities.

Palmview Public Information Officer Itamar Garza confirmed that the semi-trailer crashed onto a vehicle below, believed to be a Chevy Camaro, crushing it beneath the weight.

Two occupants of the Camaro and the driver of the 18-wheeler were transported to a nearby hospital. Their current medical conditions have not yet been released.

Highway Shoulder Closed for Repairs

The crash caused significant damage to the roadway and surrounding infrastructure. As a result, the outside right shoulder of eastbound Expressway 83 remains closed while crews assess and repair the damage.

Officials are asking drivers to use caution in the area and expect delays as cleanup and restoration continue into the night.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are still investigating what caused the trailer to become detached from the 18-wheeler. No citations or charges have been announced at this time.

📞 Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact Palmview Police Department.

As of now, emergency crews remain on scene, and updates will be provided as the situation develops.