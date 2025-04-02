Mercedes Residents Grapple with Aftermath of Historic Flooding

Homes, Infrastructure Damaged as Cleanup Continues in Mid-Valley

In the wake of last week’s powerful storms, residents in Mercedes and surrounding Mid-Valley communities are now confronting the aftermath of some of the most severe flooding the area has seen in recent years.

Heavy rains left streets submerged, vehicles damaged, and homes inundated with water. Families are now sorting through ruined belongings and structural damage as Hidalgo County crews continue efforts to restore power and clean debris from affected neighborhoods.

Drainage Problems Amplify the Crisis

Even after the worst of the storms passed, residents reported that water from surrounding areas continues to flow into their neighborhoods, compounding the damage.

“It’s not just the rain that flooded us—it’s the water that keeps coming in from nearby areas,” said one resident, describing the ongoing drainage issues that have left parts of the city waterlogged for days.

Officials Urge Damage Reporting for Aid Assessment

To help state and local authorities assess the scope of damage and allocate resources, residents are encouraged to report property losses through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

📝 Submit damage reports at: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov

These reports are not applications for assistance, but they are critical in determining eligibility for potential state or federal aid in the future.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Hidalgo County officials say they are prioritizing the restoration of power, clearing of debris, and assessment of long-term infrastructure needs, particularly in neighborhoods with repeat flooding issues.

📞 For local assistance, contact the Mercedes Emergency Management Office.

As the community continues to recover, state and local leaders are calling for long-term solutions to the drainage problems that have worsened flood impacts across the region.