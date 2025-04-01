Storm Victim Reports Missing Car After Abandoning It During Flooding in Alamo

Authorities Investigating After Woman’s Vehicle Vanishes Following Last Week’s Severe Weather

A Rio Grande Valley resident is searching for her missing vehicle after being forced to abandon it during last week’s severe flooding in Alamo, Texas.

Linda Morales told Fox News that her 2022 gray Infiniti X50 became flooded on Alamo Road during Thursday’s storm. She made the difficult decision to leave it behind to seek shelter, hoping to retrieve it once the water receded.

“My vehicle got flooded. I had to leave it behind. When I went to find it the next morning, it wasn’t there,” Morales said.

Vehicle Vanished Overnight After Alarm Was Triggered

Morales received an alert from her car’s alarm system at 3:50 a.m., indicating it had been triggered, but when she returned later that day, the car was gone.

She contacted local police and several towing companies, but none reported recovering her vehicle.

Authorities Say Theft May Be Possible

A local officer, speaking anonymously, explained that storm-damaged vehicles are typically documented, and residents are often instructed to wait before recovery due to road conditions.

“If the vehicle was damaged due to the storm, we document it. But if it’s no longer where you left it, and we didn’t pick it up, and you didn’t request it be picked up, it may have been stolen,” the officer stated.

Dozens of Vehicles Still Lining Roadways

Officials say they’ve recovered over 40 abandoned vehicles throughout the Alamo area following the storm. Many remain roadside as recovery efforts continue.

How to Report a Missing Vehicle

📞 If your car is missing, contact the Alamo Police Department at (956) 787-1454.

Police urge residents to file a formal report immediately and provide the vehicle’s make, model, license plate, and last known location.

As flood cleanup continues, authorities stress the importance of tracking abandoned vehicles to differentiate between storm damage and potential criminal activity.

Fox News will continue to follow Linda Morales’ case as the investigation unfolds.