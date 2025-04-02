Pharr Police Investigate Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Smoke Shop

Suspect Crashes Car Into Storefront, Flees With Stolen Goods as Accomplice Escapes in Gray Vehicle

Pharr police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab burglary at Smoke King Smoke Shop, where a hooded suspect used a vehicle to crash through the building’s front entrance before fleeing with stolen items.

The break-in occurred Monday morning, and investigators say the primary suspect drove a car into the storefront, then quickly exited with merchandise. A second suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle, and both remain at large.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and working to identify the suspects and locate the getaway vehicle.

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

Community Urged to Stay Alert

As the investigation continues, Pharr PD is asking residents and nearby businesses to report suspicious activity and review any security footage that may have captured the incident or the suspects’ vehicle.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.