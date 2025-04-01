Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash on Dove Avenue in McAllen

Police Investigating Fatal Solo Motorcycle Accident Near Ware Road

A 37-year-old man was killed in a solo motorcycle crash early this morning in McAllen, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Jesus Gonzalez, who was riding a Harley-Davidson when he lost control and fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

The crash occurred on the 3600 block of Dove Avenue, near Ware Road. Emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after the accident was reported, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Other Vehicles Involved

Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, and officials have not ruled out speed, road conditions, or mechanical failure as potential factors.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to collect evidence and encourage anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

📞 If you have information, contact McAllen Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

McAllen officials are reminding all motorists—especially motorcycle riders—to exercise caution and always wear appropriate protective gear.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.