Fatal Mercedes Crash Claims Life of 25-Year-Old Harlingen Woman

Authorities Urge Caution After Tragic Morning Collision Involving Semi-Truck

A 25-year-old woman from Harlingen has died following a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Mercedes, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Military Highway and Highway 491. DPS officials say the victim, Brianna Marie Chavez, was driving a Mazda when she failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a semi-trailer traveling westbound on Military Highway.

Truck Driver and Pet Survive

The driver of the semi-truck and his pet were rescued and safely reunited with family members, DPS confirmed. Neither is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Authorities Stress Defensive Driving

Following the tragic incident, officials are once again urging drivers to remain vigilant and avoid distractions behind the wheel.

“Stop signs are there for a reason,” a DPS spokesperson stated. “It only takes a second of inattention to change lives forever.”

Investigation Ongoing

DPS continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No charges are expected, but the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of distracted or inattentive driving.

📞 For updates or road safety tips, visit the Texas Department of Public Safety at https://www.dps.texas.gov