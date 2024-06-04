Search On: Missing La Blanca Man with Medical Conditions Last Seen Saturday

Authorities Seek Public Help to Locate Missing La Blanca Man

The local county sheriff’s office is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Juan Luis Calvillo Avila, who has been missing since early Saturday morning. The 49-year-old was last seen in La Blanca, near the area of FM 492 and State Highway 107.

Avila was wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and white and blue sneakers at the time of his disappearance. His family and authorities are particularly concerned because Avila has several medical conditions, including diabetes, which may require immediate attention.

“Juan Luis Calvillo Avila has been missing since early Saturday morning,” stated a representative from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. “We are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and assist in our search efforts.”

Avila’s disappearance has sparked a widespread search, with law enforcement and community members working together to locate him. The urgency of the situation is heightened by his medical conditions, which could pose serious health risks if he is not found promptly.

The sheriff’s office has released a description of Avila in the hopes that someone in the community may have seen him or have information that could lead to his safe return. Avila is described as wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers at the time he was last seen.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who may have seen Avila or has any information on his whereabouts to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office immediately by dialing (956) 383-8114. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in locating him.

The community’s support and vigilance are vital in such cases. The sheriff’s office continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The search for Juan Luis Calvillo Avila remains a top priority, and authorities are hopeful that with the community’s assistance, he can be found safe and returned to his family.