Pharr Smoke Shop Burglarized After Car Smashes Through Storefront

Suspects Flee in Second Vehicle After Causing Major Damage at Smoke King Smoke Shop

Authorities in Pharr are investigating a brazen burglary that left a local business in shambles after suspects crashed a vehicle into a smoke shop early Tuesday morning.

The break-in occurred around 5 a.m. at Smoke King Smoke Shop, where surveillance and alarm systems were triggered just moments before the suspects drove a car through the fence and into the storefront, causing extensive damage.

“I received a call at 5 a.m. that the alarm was going off. I thought someone had broken in, but it was a car that drove through the whole place,” the store owner told Fox News.

70% of Store Damaged

Owners estimate that nearly 70% of the business was destroyed, including both inventory losses and structural damage. The suspects reportedly exited the crashed vehicle and fled the scene in a second car, leaving chaos behind.

“We have to be more careful because we work too hard for someone to come and destroy everything we’ve built,” the co-owner said, expressing frustration over the setback.

Ongoing Investigation

The Pharr Police Department is continuing to investigate and has not yet released descriptions of the suspects or the getaway vehicle.

📞 Anyone with information is urged to contact Pharr PD or Crime Stoppers.

Community Rallies for Local Business

As news of the burglary spread, community members have expressed support for the shop and its owners. Local businesses are being reminded to review their security systems and remain vigilant, especially during early morning hours.

Fox News will provide updates as more details become available.