TxDOT Inspects Barrier Damage on I-69 East

As floodwaters begin to recede, TxDOT crews have completed an inspection of reported damage to a concrete barrier along I-69 East, north of the interchange.

Initial concerns led to a safety review of the northbound overpass, where part of the barrier showed signs of wear, possibly caused by water pressure or debris impact during the storm.

Fortunately, TxDOT engineers determined the structural damage was minor and confirmed that the overpass remains safe for public use.

In the meantime, signage has been placed in the area to alert drivers, and lane closures may occur intermittently while crews make repairs.

The I-69 corridor remains a critical route for Valley commuters, and TxDOT has prioritized restoring full functionality as quickly as possible.