Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

TxDOT Inspects Barrier Damage on I-69 East

Crews confirm overpass is safe following minor damage; repairs to begin soon.

By Anthony Acosta
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published March 31 2025

As floodwaters begin to recede, TxDOT crews have completed an inspection of reported damage to a concrete barrier along I-69 East, north of the interchange.

Initial concerns led to a safety review of the northbound overpass, where part of the barrier showed signs of wear, possibly caused by water pressure or debris impact during the storm.

Fortunately, TxDOT engineers determined the structural damage was minor and confirmed that the overpass remains safe for public use.

In the meantime, signage has been placed in the area to alert drivers, and lane closures may occur intermittently while crews make repairs.

The I-69 corridor remains a critical route for Valley commuters, and TxDOT has prioritized restoring full functionality as quickly as possible.

flood response highway inspection I-69 damage Rio Grande Valley roads road safety TxDOT

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
74°
Mostly Cloudy

Humidity: 88%

Tonight
74°
Tomorrow
98°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted