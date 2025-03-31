City Manager says pumps and vac trucks deployed as residents remain affected by standing water.
TxDOT Inspects Barrier Damage on I-69 East
Crews confirm overpass is safe following minor damage; repairs to begin soon.
As floodwaters begin to recede, TxDOT crews have completed an inspection of reported damage to a concrete barrier along I-69 East, north of the interchange.
Initial concerns led to a safety review of the northbound overpass, where part of the barrier showed signs of wear, possibly caused by water pressure or debris impact during the storm.
Fortunately, TxDOT engineers determined the structural damage was minor and confirmed that the overpass remains safe for public use.
In the meantime, signage has been placed in the area to alert drivers, and lane closures may occur intermittently while crews make repairs.
The I-69 corridor remains a critical route for Valley commuters, and TxDOT has prioritized restoring full functionality as quickly as possible.
TxDOT Releases Road Closure Map Following Flooding
Drivers urged to check DriveTexas.org for real-time updates as weather continues to impact roads.
Harlingen Airport to Reopen Monday After Flooding
Morning flights remain canceled; airport expects full operations by afternoon
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Four Minors Arrested for Smuggling $113K in Marijuana
Border Patrol and DPS seize marijuana, ladder, and boat during bust.
Brownsville PD Seeks Suspect in Truck Theft
2020 Dodge Ram stolen from Lomax Street; police asking for help identifying suspect.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
McAllen Crews Begin Trash and Debris Collection
City offering free compostable bags; residents urged to place debris curbside and be patient.
San Benito Launches City-Wide Trash Collection on Monday
Residents can drop off bulky items with proof of residency at Public Works Department on Stenger Street.
Three Dead After Severe Weather in Hidalgo County
Authorities link three deaths to law enforcement efforts during storm-related emergencies in Elsa and surrounding areas.
Southern Hidalgo County hardest hit, with Weslaco and Mercedes facing major flooding and infrastructure challenges.
All four Rio Grande Valley counties have declared disaster status as cities deal with rescues, damage, and urgent need for aid.
Damage Survey Opens for Residents Affected by Storm
Residents encouraged to fill out iSTAT damage survey to help officials assess storm impact and coordinate recovery efforts.
Harlingen Airport Closed Due to Flooding
Valley International Airport shuts down operations as rain overwhelms airfield; passengers advised to contact airlines.
TxDOT, DPS Clear Roads Amid Ongoing Flood Risk
Abandoned vehicles and rising waters create major hazards as road crews race to reopen routes across the Valley.
Flooding Strands Families in Cameron County, Triggers Rescues and Accidents
Severe storms overwhelm low-lying areas near Rio Hondo and South Padre Island; residents urged to monitor alerts and avoid travel.
Texas Rangers Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in San Benito
Lazaro Ramirez, shot after allegedly pointing a handgun at deputies, now faces aggravated assault charges.
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Safe Halloween: Authorities Share Tips for a Secure Celebration
Drivers and parents receive safety advice for Halloween from local authorities
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Flood Aftermath in Pharr: Crews Working Around the Clock
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
