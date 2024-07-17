Village in the Valley Co-Founder Speaks at McAllen Rotary Club Meeting

Dr. Theresa Gatling from Village in the Valley visits the McAllen Rotary Club (from left to right, Rotarian Donald Drefke, Dr. Theresa Gatling , Rotary President Greg Keller, Ruby Martinez, and Rotarian Suresh Masinghani)

McAllen Rotary Club Hosts Dr. Theresa Gatling: A Discussion on Community and Inclusion

The McAllen Rotary Club held its meeting on July 17th, 2024, at the Pasta Company in McAllen, Texas. The special guest for the event was Dr. Theresa Gatling from Village in the Valley. Dr. Gatling, who shared valuable insights into community building and the importance of inclusion.

Introduction and Speaker Background

Dr. Theresa Gatling introduced herself to the club, detailing her extensive background in physical therapy and her current role as the program director and clinical coordinator for the physical therapist program. With a specialization in pediatrics, Dr. Gatling has dedicated her career to improving health and education in various communities.

Village in the Valley

Dr. Gatling co-founded Village in the Valley, a nonprofit organization established in 2019, to address the challenges faced by Black Americans in the Rio Grande Valley. The organization aims to create a supportive community and bridge cultural gaps through various initiatives and programs.

Quote “Village in the Valley is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2019. Our mission is to elevate and unite the Black community while connecting the cultures of the Rio Grande Valley.”

Community Impact and Initiatives

Dr. Gatling highlighted the organization’s four pillars: education, community, economic development, and cultural heritage. Village in the Valley has been actively involved in numerous projects, including historical preservation, cultural sensitivity training, and providing educational scholarships.

Quote “Our mission in Village in the Valley is to elevate and unite the Black community while connecting the cultures of the Rio Grande Valley. We have been involved in various projects, including education, community support, and cultural heritage preservation.”

Juneteenth and Cultural Awareness

One of the key points discussed was the significance of Juneteenth and its impact on the community. Dr. Gatling emphasized the importance of recognizing and celebrating this historic event, which marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas.

Quote “Juneteenth represents the entirety of America now having the same rights. It’s not just a Black thing; it is an American thing, and it’s something we really try to help people understand.”

Call to Action and Engagement

Dr. Gatling encouraged members of the McAllen Rotary Club and the broader community to get involved with Village in the Valley and support their initiatives. She highlighted the need for volunteers, community support, and ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and cultural understanding.

Quote “If you’re interested in being a member, anyone can join. We try to make it affordable enough for people to participate and support our mission.”

The meeting concluded with a call to action for community engagement and support for Village in the Valley’s initiatives. Dr. Gatling’s presentation left a lasting impression on the attendees, highlighting the importance of building an inclusive and supportive community in the Rio Grande Valley.

For more information about Village in the Valley and how to get involved, visit their official website.

