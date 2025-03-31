Now

San Benito Launches City-Wide Trash Collection on Monday

Residents can drop off bulky items with proof of residency at Public Works Department on Stenger Street.

By Anthony Acosta
Published March 31 2025

The City of San Benito will begin a citywide cleanup effort on Monday to help residents dispose of storm-related debris.

Large trash bins will be available at the Public Works Department, 925 W. Stenger Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency to drop off bulky items and furniture.

