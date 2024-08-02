UTRGV Receives $130,000 to Support Social Work Graduate Students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) has received a generous donation of $130,000 to support graduate students pursuing careers as licensed clinical social workers. This funding, made possible by the Lamantia Family and the Stars Scholarship Fund, will significantly ease the financial burden on students as they complete the necessary requirements for licensure.

Impact of the Donation

The donation will benefit a total of 36 graduate students who are studying to become licensed clinical social workers this coming fall. These funds will cover 80% of the costs associated with completing the required hours for licensure, providing crucial support to students who often face financial challenges during this stage of their education.

“That $130,000 is going to cover 80% of master’s of social work workers hours after they graduate, while they’re trying to be clinical workers, because they have to make 3000 hours in order to become licensed clinical social workers,” explained a representative from UTRGV. “100 of those hours have to be supervised, and they have to pay for it, which costs over $12,000. With this program, students will only have to pay $2,000.”

Path to Licensure

Becoming a licensed clinical social worker requires completing 3,000 hours of supervised work, which can be a significant financial and logistical challenge for many students. The funding from the Lamantia Family and Stars Scholarship Fund will help alleviate this burden, allowing students to focus on gaining the necessary experience and skills to excel in their careers.

The financial support will enable students to complete the required supervised hours without the added stress of high costs, making the path to licensure more accessible and attainable.

How to Apply

Students interested in applying for this financial assistance are encouraged to contact the UTRGV School of Social Work. This opportunity is open to graduate students pursuing their Master’s in Social Work and working towards their clinical licensure.

For more information on how to apply, students can reach out to the UTRGV School of Social Work by dialing 956-665-3575.