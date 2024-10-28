Texas DPS Stresses Importance of School Bus Safety: High Fines for Non-Compliance

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is using the occasion of National School Bus Safety Week to reinforce the importance of safety around school buses in their community. Despite the conclusion of the designated safety week, DPS urges drivers to maintain vigilance and take extra precautions when school buses are in proximity.

Texas DPS Advocates for Safety

According to the DPS spokesperson, drivers are advised to reduce their speed or come to a complete stop when school bus stop signs are in use. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in hefty fines, potentially reaching thousands of dollars.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The stern warning from the DPS underlines the seriousness with which the authorities view school bus safety. By imposing significant fines, they aim to deter drivers from potentially dangerous behavior, thereby safeguarding the lives of students who rely on school buses daily.

Safety Beyond Designated Weeks

While National School Bus Safety Week serves as a timely reminder of the importance of school bus safety, the Texas DPS emphasizes that this vigilance should be maintained at all times. The safety of our children is a responsibility that extends beyond designated awareness weeks and is a collective effort that involves all road users.