Second Arrest Made in Deadly Edcouch Smuggling Case That Killed Woman and Child

Federal Prosecutors Seek Life Sentences or Death Penalty for Smugglers Involved in Fatal Canal Crash

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal human smuggling attempt in Edcouch, where a smuggler’s SUV plunged into a canal, killing a woman and a juvenile migrant.

Vincent Garcia Jr., a resident of Roma, Texas, was taken into custody following the arrest of Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier, a Mexican national, who was behind the wheel during the crash.

According to federal court documents, Garcia is accused of transporting an undocumented immigrant to Baeza-Combaluzier, who already had four others packed into his vehicle. Shortly after, Baeza-Combaluzier drove into a flooded canal, resulting in a deadly crash during last week’s severe weather.

Smuggling Operation Turns Tragic

Both suspects are now facing federal charges that carry the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty, as well as fines up to $250,000.

The victims were part of a group being smuggled across the border, with floodwaters complicating their escape route. A woman was swept away and found dead days later, and a male juvenile was recovered from the submerged SUV.

Next Court Appearance Set for Friday

Garcia and Villaseñor are both expected to appear in court on Friday. Authorities continue to investigate whether others were involved in the smuggling operation.

Feds: Human Smuggling Has Deadly Consequences

“Smuggling networks show no regard for human life,” officials said. “This case tragically demonstrates the deadly risks migrants face when placed in the hands of criminals.”

📞 Anyone with information related to human smuggling is urged to contact the Department of Homeland Security tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423).

This is a developing story. Fox News will continue to provide updates from the courtroom.