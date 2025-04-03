Now

Palmview Drug and Weapons Bust Nets Four Arrests, Including Fugitive

AK-47, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and multiple drugs seized in DPS-led operation; all suspects booked into Hidalgo County Jail.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 03 2025

Authorities Recover Assault Rifle, Ammunition, and Multiple Narcotics in Major Operation

A DPS-led operation in Palmview resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including a wanted fugitive, and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, and illegal drugs, officials confirmed.

Among those arrested was 36-year-old Lee Howell Hernandez, who had been previously sought by authorities. During the bust, officers seized:

  • Six firearms, including an AK-47
  • Over 500 rounds of ammunition
  • 28 grams of methamphetamine
  • 16 grams of cocaine
  • 146 grams of Xanax

Three Women Also Charged in the Raid

Also taken into custody were:

  • Melissa Guzman
  • Brandy Clark
  • Kayla Lata

Each of the three women was charged with drug possession and, along with Hernandez, has been booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.

DPS: Significant Threat Neutralized

Law enforcement officials say the seizure of high-powered weapons and substantial quantities of drugs prevented further danger to the community.

“This is a clear example of the dangers posed by combining narcotics and firearms—especially in the hands of fugitives,” a DPS official stated.

Investigation Ongoing

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out additional arrests or federal charges.

📞 Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact DPS or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.

