Palmview Drug and Weapons Bust Nets Four Arrests, Including Fugitive

Authorities Recover Assault Rifle, Ammunition, and Multiple Narcotics in Major Operation

A DPS-led operation in Palmview resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including a wanted fugitive, and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, and illegal drugs, officials confirmed.

Among those arrested was 36-year-old Lee Howell Hernandez, who had been previously sought by authorities. During the bust, officers seized:

Six firearms , including an AK-47

, including an Over 500 rounds of ammunition

28 grams of methamphetamine

16 grams of cocaine

146 grams of Xanax

Three Women Also Charged in the Raid

Also taken into custody were:

Melissa Guzman

Brandy Clark

Kayla Lata

Each of the three women was charged with drug possession and, along with Hernandez, has been booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.

DPS: Significant Threat Neutralized

Law enforcement officials say the seizure of high-powered weapons and substantial quantities of drugs prevented further danger to the community.

“This is a clear example of the dangers posed by combining narcotics and firearms—especially in the hands of fugitives,” a DPS official stated.

Investigation Ongoing

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out additional arrests or federal charges.

📞 Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact DPS or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.