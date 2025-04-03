Border Patrol Seizes Over 250 Pounds of Marijuana in Brownsville Smuggling Attempts

Agents Intercept Two Groups in Separate Overnight Operations; One Suspect Evades Capture

Border Patrol agents in Brownsville intercepted two major drug smuggling attempts within hours of each other, seizing a total of nearly 260 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

The first incident occurred just after midnight, when agents detained three individuals attempting to smuggle four bundles of marijuana across the border. The drugs were valued at over $85,000. One additional suspect fled back to Mexico and remains at large.

Second Smuggling Attempt Foiled Hours Later

Later that same morning, Border Patrol agents apprehended three more individuals found carrying six bundles of marijuana weighing 152 pounds, valued at approximately $121,000.

In total, the combined operations led to the seizure of roughly 258 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of six suspects.

Border Security Efforts Ongoing

Authorities say the seizures are part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking along the Rio Grande Valley.

“These cases highlight the continued attempts by smugglers to bring narcotics into the U.S.,” a Border Patrol spokesperson stated. “Our agents remain vigilant around the clock to disrupt and dismantle these operations.”

Public Encouraged to Report Suspicious Activity

📞 To report drug smuggling or suspicious border activity, contact the U.S. Border Patrol tip line at 1-800-232-5378 (BE-ALERT).

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and agents are working to identify additional individuals involved in the smuggling networks.