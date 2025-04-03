Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges after canal chase; linked to prior incident that triggered hospital lockdown.
DPS Warns Drivers: Ignoring Flood Barricades Could Cost You $2,000 or Jail Time
Officials urge Rio Grande Valley motorists to follow barricades as high water continues to pose danger on local roads.
DPS Warns Drivers: Ignoring Flood Barricades Could Cost You $2,000 or Jail Time
Authorities Urge Caution as High Water and Unsafe Roads Persist Across Rio Grande Valley
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning drivers across the Rio Grande Valley to obey flood barricades or face serious legal consequences, including fines of up to $2,000 or jail time.
Following recent storms that caused widespread flooding, DPS and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have placed barricades at roads still affected by high water and structural damage.
Driving Around Barricades is Illegal
Authorities remind motorists that bypassing flood barricades is a violation of the Texas Transportation Code and can result in:
- A fine of up to $2,000
- Jail time of up to 180 days
“These barricades aren’t suggestions—they’re lifesaving tools,” said a DPS spokesperson. “Flooded roads are extremely dangerous and can sweep away vehicles in seconds.”
“Turn Around, Don’t Drown”
DPS and TxDOT are reinforcing the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” message, urging drivers never to underestimate the power or depth of standing water on roads.
Even a few inches of fast-moving water can knock a vehicle off the road or conceal structural damage, making it impossible to predict what lies beneath the surface.
Ongoing Safety Measures
TxDOT crews continue to monitor flooded areas and assess damage to roads and bridges. Barricades will remain in place until conditions are deemed safe for travel.
📞 For road condition updates, visit https://www.drivetexas.org or call your local DPS office.
Stories You May Like
Second Arrest Made in Deadly Edcouch Smuggling Case That Killed Woman and Child
Vincent Garcia Jr. and Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier face life sentences or death penalty for fatal canal crash during smuggling attempt.
Pharr Man Charged in Federal Child Porn Case
A 26-year-old Pharr man, Carlo Ivan Hurtado, is facing federal child pornography charges and could face up to 30 years in federal prison, if convicted.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
DPS Raids Pharr Apartment, Seizes Drugs During Search Operation
Law enforcement swarms complex near North Jackson and Minnesota Road; investigation remains ongoing.
Border Patrol Seizes Over 250 Pounds of Marijuana in Brownsville Smuggling Attempts
Two incidents in one night result in six arrests and $200K worth of marijuana recovered; one suspect escapes to Mexico.
11 Migrants Caught Entering Laredo Through Underground Drain Pipe
Border Patrol agents intercept group after hearing voices in tunnel; smugglers increasingly using underground routes.
Fatal Mercedes Crash Claims Life of 25-Year-Old Harlingen Woman
Brianna Marie Chavez died after failing to yield at stop sign; semi-truck driver and pet rescued.
Juan Pablo Torres Sentenced to 20 Years for Deadly DWI Crash in Edinburg
Torres pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in 2023 crash that killed 26-year-old Adrianne Garza; family delivers emotional statements in court.
Man Accused of Killing Landlord Arraigned on Murder Charge
Christian Puentes held on $1 million bond after 78-year-old Vidal Cruz dies from head injuries sustained during March assault.
Jury Selection Begins in 2000 Cold Case Murder of Alfredo Ontiveros
Rigoberto Resendez Jr. faces trial nearly 25 years after alleged fatal assault; arrest made at international bridge in 2023.
Latest Stories
Decomposed Body Found in Brownsville Hotel Room; Cause of Death Under Investigation
Unidentified man discovered at WoodSpring Suites; authorities suspect suicide or overdose pending autopsy results.
Man Sentenced to 100 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes in Cameron County
Jose Isabel Resendez III convicted of continuous sexual abuse and indecency with a child; Combes PD led investigation.
Sex Offender Arrested After High-Speed Chase from Alamo to Edinburg
46-year-old Nick Magallan faces charges for failure to register and evading arrest in a vehicle.
Pharr Police Investigate Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Smoke Shop
Suspect crashed vehicle into Smoke King storefront; second suspect fled in gray car, police say.
Mercedes Residents Grapple with Aftermath of Historic Flooding
Lingering water and drainage concerns persist as Hidalgo County works to restore services; state urges damage reporting.
Three Hospitalized After 18-Wheeler Crash Sends Trailer Off Overpass in Palmview
Semi-trailer crushes Chevy Camaro on Expressway 83; eastbound shoulder remains closed for repairs.
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Safe Halloween: Authorities Share Tips for a Secure Celebration
Drivers and parents receive safety advice for Halloween from local authorities
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
No Results Found
The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg
Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges after canal chase; linked to prior incident that triggered hospital lockdown.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted