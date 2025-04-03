DPS Warns Drivers: Ignoring Flood Barricades Could Cost You $2,000 or Jail Time

Authorities Urge Caution as High Water and Unsafe Roads Persist Across Rio Grande Valley

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning drivers across the Rio Grande Valley to obey flood barricades or face serious legal consequences, including fines of up to $2,000 or jail time.

Following recent storms that caused widespread flooding, DPS and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have placed barricades at roads still affected by high water and structural damage.

Driving Around Barricades is Illegal

Authorities remind motorists that bypassing flood barricades is a violation of the Texas Transportation Code and can result in:

A fine of up to $2,000

Jail time of up to 180 days

“These barricades aren’t suggestions—they’re lifesaving tools,” said a DPS spokesperson. “Flooded roads are extremely dangerous and can sweep away vehicles in seconds.”

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown”

DPS and TxDOT are reinforcing the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” message, urging drivers never to underestimate the power or depth of standing water on roads.

Even a few inches of fast-moving water can knock a vehicle off the road or conceal structural damage, making it impossible to predict what lies beneath the surface.

Ongoing Safety Measures

TxDOT crews continue to monitor flooded areas and assess damage to roads and bridges. Barricades will remain in place until conditions are deemed safe for travel.

📞 For road condition updates, visit https://www.drivetexas.org or call your local DPS office.