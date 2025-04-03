Now

11 Migrants Caught Entering Laredo Through Underground Drain Pipe

Border Patrol agents intercept group after hearing voices in tunnel; smugglers increasingly using underground routes.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 03 2025

Agents Intervene as Smugglers Exploit Drainage Tunnels for Border Crossings

Border Patrol agents in Laredo apprehended 11 undocumented migrants after discovering them inside a drain pipe tunnel used to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The incident unfolded when agents heard voices coming from the underground system, prompting a search that led to the discovery of the group.

Officials say the tactic is common among human smugglers, who exploit storm drains and tunnels to avoid detection in highly monitored sectors.

Smuggling Tactics Grow More Dangerous

“Smugglers are willing to put lives at risk using unsafe, confined spaces like drain pipes,” a Border Patrol spokesperson said.

The migrants were taken into custody for processing, and the investigation into the smuggling operation remains ongoing.

Border Agents Urge Public Awareness

Authorities are asking the public to report any suspicious activity involving border infrastructure or underground access points.

📞 To report human smuggling or suspicious activity, call 1-800-BE-ALERT (1-800-232-5378).

This latest incident highlights the evolving and dangerous methods being used to circumvent border security, as law enforcement continues working to secure vulnerable entry points in South Texas.

