19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg

Suspect Caught After Fleeing into Canal; Drugs and 9mm Pistol Recovered

Edinburg police have arrested 19-year-old Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez, who is accused of threatening nine people with a firearm in a series of incidents near Jackson Street and University Drive on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, multiple 911 calls were made after witnesses reported a young man waving a weapon and making threats toward bystanders.

Foot Chase Leads to Canal Escape Attempt

When officers arrived at the scene, Rodriguez fled on foot, leaping into a nearby canal in an attempt to evade arrest. During the chase, police say the suspect discarded several objects in the water.

Officers later recovered a 9mm pistol, cocaine, and other controlled substances from the canal and nearby area.

Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Rodriguez now faces a range of charges, including:

Aggravated assault

Manufacturing or distribution of cocaine

Evading arrest

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and federal charges may also be pursued.

Linked to January Hospital Lockdown

Investigators also confirmed that Rodriguez has been linked to a January 2024 incident that prompted a lockdown at Edinburg Regional Hospital. Details on his involvement in that case remain under review.

Call for Public Assistance

📞 Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Edinburg PD at (956) 292-7700.

As the case continues to develop, authorities are working to determine whether Rodriguez was involved in other criminal activity in the area.