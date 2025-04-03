Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg

Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges after canal chase; linked to prior incident that triggered hospital lockdown.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 03 2025

19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg

Suspect Caught After Fleeing into Canal; Drugs and 9mm Pistol Recovered

Edinburg police have arrested 19-year-old Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez, who is accused of threatening nine people with a firearm in a series of incidents near Jackson Street and University Drive on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, multiple 911 calls were made after witnesses reported a young man waving a weapon and making threats toward bystanders.

Foot Chase Leads to Canal Escape Attempt

When officers arrived at the scene, Rodriguez fled on foot, leaping into a nearby canal in an attempt to evade arrest. During the chase, police say the suspect discarded several objects in the water.

Officers later recovered a 9mm pistol, cocaine, and other controlled substances from the canal and nearby area.

Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Rodriguez now faces a range of charges, including:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Manufacturing or distribution of cocaine
  • Evading arrest

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and federal charges may also be pursued.

Linked to January Hospital Lockdown

Investigators also confirmed that Rodriguez has been linked to a January 2024 incident that prompted a lockdown at Edinburg Regional Hospital. Details on his involvement in that case remain under review.

Call for Public Assistance

📞 Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Edinburg PD at (956) 292-7700.

As the case continues to develop, authorities are working to determine whether Rodriguez was involved in other criminal activity in the area.

aggravated assault canal chase drug charges Edinburg Edinburg PD firearm threat hospital lockdown Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez Public Safety Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
98°
Mostly Sunny

Humidity: N/A%

Tonight
77°
Tomorrow
96°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted