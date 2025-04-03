Officials urge Rio Grande Valley motorists to follow barricades as high water continues to pose danger on local roads.
19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg
Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges after canal chase; linked to prior incident that triggered hospital lockdown.
19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg
Suspect Caught After Fleeing into Canal; Drugs and 9mm Pistol Recovered
Edinburg police have arrested 19-year-old Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez, who is accused of threatening nine people with a firearm in a series of incidents near Jackson Street and University Drive on Tuesday night.
According to authorities, multiple 911 calls were made after witnesses reported a young man waving a weapon and making threats toward bystanders.
Foot Chase Leads to Canal Escape Attempt
When officers arrived at the scene, Rodriguez fled on foot, leaping into a nearby canal in an attempt to evade arrest. During the chase, police say the suspect discarded several objects in the water.
Officers later recovered a 9mm pistol, cocaine, and other controlled substances from the canal and nearby area.
Facing Multiple Felony Charges
Rodriguez now faces a range of charges, including:
- Aggravated assault
- Manufacturing or distribution of cocaine
- Evading arrest
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and federal charges may also be pursued.
Linked to January Hospital Lockdown
Investigators also confirmed that Rodriguez has been linked to a January 2024 incident that prompted a lockdown at Edinburg Regional Hospital. Details on his involvement in that case remain under review.
Call for Public Assistance
📞 Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Edinburg PD at (956) 292-7700.
As the case continues to develop, authorities are working to determine whether Rodriguez was involved in other criminal activity in the area.
