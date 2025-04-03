Now

Pharr Man Charged in Federal Child Porn Case

A 26-year-old Pharr man, Carlo Ivan Hurtado, is facing federal child pornography charges and could face up to 30 years in federal prison, if convicted.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 03 2025

Filmed Sexual Encounter with Teen Girl’s Snapchat Account

A 26-year-old Pharr man, Carlo Ivan Hurtado, is facing federal child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hurtado allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old girl at a McAllen hotel and recorded the encounter on Snapchat. He was later caught trying to flee the country with the teen through the Hidalgo port of entry.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Promoted