Pharr Man Charged in Federal Child Porn Case

Filmed Sexual Encounter with Teen Girl’s Snapchat Account

A 26-year-old Pharr man, Carlo Ivan Hurtado, is facing federal child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hurtado allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old girl at a McAllen hotel and recorded the encounter on Snapchat. He was later caught trying to flee the country with the teen through the Hidalgo port of entry.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.