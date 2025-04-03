TxDOT Repairs Guardrail Damaged in Penitas 18-Wheeler Crash

Eastbound Highway 83 Connector Now Open Following Semi-Trailer Incident

TxDOT crews have completed repairs to a guardrail in Penitas that was damaged during an 18-wheeler crash on Monday.

The crash occurred on the eastbound connector of the Highway 83 relief route, where a semi-trailer detached from its rig and plowed through the guardrail, causing a temporary road hazard and traffic disruption.

Roadway Reopened After Emergency Repairs

After assessing the damage, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) officials worked swiftly to reinforce and repair the damaged section of guardrail.

The outside shoulder of the connector is now fully open, restoring normal traffic flow through the area.

No Injuries Reported

Authorities have not reported any injuries resulting from the incident, and the cause of the trailer detachment remains under review.

📞 For live traffic updates and roadwork information, visit https://www.drivetexas.org

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution around large commercial vehicles and to always observe posted speed limits and construction warnings.