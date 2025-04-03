DPS Raids Pharr Apartment, Seizes Drugs During Search Operation

Residents Surprised by Large Police Presence as Investigation Unfolds in Residential Area

A drug investigation in Pharr led to a major law enforcement operation at an apartment complex near North Jackson Road and Minnesota Road, where DPS officers executed a search warrant and recovered illegal substances.

According to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez, drugs were found and seized during the raid. The exact type and quantity of the substances have not yet been disclosed.

Investigation Still Active

Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with more details expected to be released once additional information becomes available.

“We can confirm that narcotics were recovered, but due to the sensitive nature of the case, we are not releasing further details at this time,” said Lt. Olivarez.

Community Reaction to Law Enforcement Activity

Residents in the area reported a significant police presence around the time many were returning home from work and picking up their children from school.

“It was a bit alarming to see so many officers and marked units. We didn’t know what was going on,” one resident told Fox News.

Public Safety First

Officials say the operation was conducted safely and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

📞 Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety or Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

More updates are expected in the coming days as authorities continue their investigation.