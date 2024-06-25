Temporary Road Closure in Brownsville

Temporary Road Closure on Browne Avenue for Sewer Line Installation

Motorists in Brownsville should plan for an alternative route tomorrow as Browne Avenue will be temporarily closed for sewer line installation. The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (B PUB) crews will be installing a new sewer line tap along Browne Avenue, between Arkansas Road and Southmost Road.

Closure Details

The road closure will be in effect from 9 AM to 1:30 PM, during which time B PUB crews will work on the necessary installations. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes to prevent any delays.

Avoiding Traffic Delays

To minimize the inconvenience, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use other routes during the closure period. This temporary measure is essential to ensure the efficient and safe installation of the new sewer line.

Stay Updated

For further updates and information on road closures and utility work in the area, residents can stay informed through local announcements and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s communications.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Contact Information

Brownsville Public Utilities Board : Brownsville Public Utilities Board

: Brownsville Public Utilities Board Phone: (956) 983-6100