Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Save on Clothing, Shoes, and School Supplies

Texas Governor Announces Tax-Free Weekend: Save Big on Back-to-School Shopping!

Austin, TX – As the new school year approaches, Texas families are gearing up for one of the most anticipated shopping events of the year: Tax-Free Weekend. Announced by the Texas governor, this annual event provides a much-needed financial break for consumers preparing for the back-to-school season. With an average family expected to spend nearly $900 on back-to-school purchases, according to the National Retail Federation, this weekend offers an excellent opportunity to save money on essential items.

What is Tax-Free Weekend?

Tax-Free Weekend is a state-wide event where consumers can purchase certain items without paying state sales tax, which in Texas is 6.25%. The event is scheduled to run from Friday, August 9th, until midnight on Sunday, allowing families to take advantage of significant savings on school-related purchases.

What Items are Eligible?

During Tax-Free Weekend, a variety of items are eligible for tax exemptions, provided they are priced under $100. These items include:

Clothing and Footwear: A wide range of clothing items and shoes, ideal for outfitting students with new wardrobes for the school year.

School Supplies: Essential supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, and backpacks are tax-free, helping families stock up on necessities.

Other Qualifying Items: Some additional items that meet the criteria are also eligible for tax exemptions, making it an excellent time to shop for more than just school essentials.

Expert Tips for Maximizing Savings

Business consultant Gabriela Morales offers valuable advice for those planning to shop during Tax-Free Weekend. She highlights the importance of comparing prices and understanding the terms of online purchases:

“An online price is the best price we can get. However, there is a catch in the small print, and that small print includes the shipping cost and some other fees, maybe fees when we use the credit card,” Morales explains.

To make the most of the weekend, Morales suggests consumers plan their shopping lists in advance and compare prices across different retailers. She also advises checking for any additional discounts or promotions that retailers might offer in conjunction with the tax-free event.

Additional Considerations

While Tax-Free Weekend offers a fantastic opportunity to save, it’s essential for shoppers to be aware of certain limitations. The tax exemption applies only to individual items priced under $100, and some items not directly related to school may not be eligible. Consumers are encouraged to review the full list of qualifying items to ensure they maximize their savings.

A Boost for Texas Retailers

In addition to benefiting consumers, Tax-Free Weekend provides a boost for local retailers, driving increased foot traffic and sales. Many retailers prepare special promotions and sales events to attract customers, further enhancing the shopping experience.

Retailers across Texas are gearing up for a busy weekend, with many extending store hours to accommodate the influx of shoppers eager to take advantage of the savings.

Get Ready to Shop!

With Tax-Free Weekend fast approaching, now is the time to prepare for a weekend of shopping and savings. Whether shopping online or in-store, Texas families are poised to make the most of this annual event, ensuring their children are well-prepared for the upcoming school year.

Tax-Free Weekend Details:

Friday, August 9th – Sunday, August 11th Eligible Items: Clothing, shoes, school supplies, and other items priced under $100

For more information on Tax-Free Weekend and a detailed list of eligible items, visit the Texas Comptroller’s Office website.