Tar Balls Wash Up on South Padre Island Beaches: Cleanup Underway

South Padre Island Shoreline Department Cleans Up Tar Balls on Beaches

In South Padre Island, the shoreline department is actively cleaning up tar balls that have been washing up on its beach shores. The summer months are typically when tar balls appear on the beaches due to increased temperatures, currents, and tidal effects.

The state’s General Land Office, in conjunction with the Oil Spill Division and the U.S. Coast Guard, is closely monitoring the conditions along the 300 miles of the southern Gulf Coast. These agencies are working together to manage the environmental impact and ensure the beaches remain clean and safe for visitors.

Residents and beachgoers are encouraged to report any sightings of tar balls to the Oil Spill Division by calling (800) 832-8224. Prompt reporting helps authorities respond quickly and efficiently to mitigate the impact on the shoreline and marine life.

For more information on how to report environmental concerns and stay updated on cleanup efforts, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Oil Spill Response page.

