Support Valley Kids with Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day

You can make a difference in the lives of local children by purchasing a Blizzard at your local Dairy Queen. The fast-food restaurant is partnering with Driscoll Children’s Hospital for Miracle Treat Day, an event dedicated to raising funds for children’s medical care. For every Blizzard purchased, Dairy Queen will donate 50% of the proceeds to support Valley kids.

Local Business Commitment

“So us as local business owners, we’ve got to do our part. And it’s one of our non-negotiables that FNP. Get involved in the community, and we’re just thrilled to be able to do that tomorrow for Miracle Treat Day and just have some fun and celebrate, giving back to our local children here in the Rio Grande Valley,” said a local Dairy Queen representative.

This initiative highlights the commitment of local businesses to contribute positively to their communities. By participating in Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen owners and employees aim to provide significant support to children in need of medical care.

Long-standing Partnership with Children’s Miracle Network

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Dairy Queen’s sponsorship of the Children’s Miracle Network. Over the past four decades, Dairy Queen has raised over $180 million for children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. This longstanding partnership underscores Dairy Queen’s dedication to improving the lives of children through charitable efforts and community involvement.

How You Can Help

Participating in Miracle Treat Day is simple and delicious. By purchasing a Blizzard from your local Dairy Queen, you are directly contributing to the medical care and support of children in the Rio Grande Valley. The funds raised will help Driscoll Children’s Hospital provide essential services and treatments to young patients.

For more information on Miracle Treat Day and to find a participating Dairy Queen location near you, visit Dairy Queen’s official website or follow their social media channels.