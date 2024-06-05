Summer Fun: Edinburg Invites All Ages to Join Reading Program and Activities

Edinburg Launches Summer Reading Program with Exciting Activities

The city of Edinburg is inviting everyone to embark on a reading adventure this summer with its annual summer reading program. This year’s theme, “Your Adventure Begins at the Library,” promises engaging activities for participants of all ages, from young children to adults. The program will run from Monday, June 10th to July 12th, and registration is free.

“We want to make sure that the children continue reading so that when they go back to school, they are still in shape and ready to learn more during the school year,” said a representative from the Edinburg library. “During the summer, we’re doing reading sessions for children that are going to be fun. They’re going to come along with our hands-on activities and always something fun for them to do.”

The program aims to keep children’s reading skills sharp while providing a fun and interactive environment. Reading sessions will be complemented by various hands-on activities designed to make learning enjoyable.

To kick off the summer reading program, a special event will be held this Friday at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, starting at six in the evening. The highlight of the kickoff party will be an interactive dinosaur show presented by Jurassic RGV, promising an entertaining and educational experience for kids.

“We’re excited to host Jurassic RGV and their interactive dinosaur show,” added the library representative. “It’s a great way to start our summer reading program and get the kids excited about learning and reading.”

Parents and children are encouraged to register for the summer reading program and take advantage of the numerous reading sessions and activities planned throughout the summer. The program is designed to cater to a wide age range, ensuring that everyone in the community can participate and benefit.

For more information about the summer reading program and to register, please call the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library at (956) 383-6246. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to make reading a fun and integral part of your summer.

The city of Edinburg is committed to fostering a love of reading and lifelong learning in its community. This summer reading program is just one of the many initiatives aimed at achieving that goal.