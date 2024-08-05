Progreso Invites Residents to Share Concerns with New Public Request Form

The city of Progreso is taking a proactive approach to address community concerns and improve city services with the introduction of a new public request and complaint form. This initiative, led by newly elected Mayor Hugo Gamboa, aims to provide residents with a direct line of communication to city officials, ensuring that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

A Platform for Community Engagement

The public request form is designed to help residents report issues and seek assistance on a variety of matters, including sewer problems, traffic concerns, animal control issues, and general questions or concerns. By offering this platform, the city hopes to foster a stronger relationship between residents and local government, promoting transparency and accountability.

Mayor Hugo Gamboa emphasized the importance of community engagement in addressing the city’s challenges. “We want to ensure that our residents feel heard and supported,” he stated. “This form is a step towards making Progreso a better place for everyone.”

How to Access the Form

Residents can access the public request form at Progreso City Hall, located at 300 FM 1015. The form is available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. City officials encourage all residents to take advantage of this opportunity to share their concerns and suggestions.

By filling out the form, residents can provide detailed information about the issues they are experiencing, allowing city officials to respond effectively and efficiently. The process is straightforward, ensuring that residents can easily communicate their needs to the appropriate departments.

Addressing Key Issues

The introduction of the public request form is part of Mayor Gamboa’s commitment to addressing the needs of Progreso’s residents. By actively seeking input from the community, the city aims to identify and resolve issues more quickly and effectively.

Common concerns that residents can address through the form include:

Sewer Problems: Reporting sewer blockages, overflows, and maintenance issues.

Reporting sewer blockages, overflows, and maintenance issues. Traffic Concerns: Highlighting areas with traffic congestion, speeding, or unsafe conditions.

Highlighting areas with traffic congestion, speeding, or unsafe conditions. Animal Control: Addressing stray animals, nuisances, and related concerns.

Addressing stray animals, nuisances, and related concerns. General Questions and Concerns: Providing a platform for residents to seek information or voice other issues affecting their quality of life.

Building a Stronger Community

The public request form is a testament to Progreso’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and responsive local government. By encouraging residents to participate in the decision-making process, the city aims to build a stronger, more united community.