Palm Valley Animal Society to Host Drive-Thru Pet Pantry

The Palm Valley Animal Society is set to host a unique event this week, aimed at supporting pet owners in the community.

Palm Valley’s Drive-Thru Pet Pantry

Residents in Trenton can look forward to a pet pantry this week, hosted by the Palm Valley Animal Society. The animal shelter will be providing wet dog and cat foods to residents, ensuring that pets are well-nourished and cared for, especially during these challenging times.

No Need To Leave Your Vehicle

The event is designed with convenience in mind – it will be a drive-thru event, eliminating the need for residents to leave their vehicles. This arrangement not only simplifies the process for pet owners, but also adheres to social distancing guidelines, keeping the community safe.

Event Details

The drive-thru pet pantry will take place on Wednesday, October 30th from nine in the morning till noon. It’s important to note that supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Palm Valley Animal Society encourages prompt attendance to ensure that all interested residents have a fair chance to benefit from this initiative.