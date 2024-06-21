Need a Passport? McAllen Passport Division Offers Walk-In Services

McAllen Passport Division Now Accepting Walk-Ins for Summer Travel

Planning to travel over the summer and need a passport? The City of McAllen Passport Division has announced that they are now accepting walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. This service is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 221 South 15th Street in McAllen.

Walk-In Details

The walk-in service aims to make the passport application process more convenient for residents, especially during the busy summer travel season. While walk-ins are welcome, those who prefer to schedule an appointment can do so by calling (956) 681-1450.

Requirements for Passport Processing

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Punctuality: Arrive on time for your processing. Application Form: Complete Form DS-11 in black ink only. Identification: Bring a valid ID. Birth Certificate: Provide a certified birth certificate.

For a complete list of requirements and additional details, residents are encouraged to visit the City of McAllen Facebook page.

Convenient Service

This initiative by the McAllen Passport Division is expected to benefit many residents looking to travel this summer. By offering both walk-in and appointment options, the division aims to accommodate as many applicants as possible and ensure that everyone is ready for their travel plans.

Conclusion

If you’re planning a trip and need a passport, take advantage of the walk-in service provided by the McAllen Passport Division. For more information, call (956) 681-1450 or visit the City of McAllen Facebook page.

