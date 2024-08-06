National Night Out in Edinburg: Free Backpacks and Entertainment Await

Edinburg National Night Out: Free Backpacks, Car Show, and Live Music Tomorrow

Edinburg, TX – Tomorrow evening, the Edinburg Police Department is set to host its highly anticipated National Night Out event, a celebration aimed at strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community. This exciting event, filled with entertainment and activities, will take place at the Promenade Park Amphitheater and promises an evening of fun for families and individuals alike.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: Promenade Park Amphitheater, Edinburg, TX

Promenade Park Amphitheater, Edinburg, TX Highlights: Free backpack giveaway, car show, live music

Free backpack giveaway, car show, live music Featured Performances: Tropical Panama, Caracter Norteño

The Edinburg National Night Out event is part of a nationwide campaign to promote community-building partnerships between police and citizens, fostering a safer, more connected community. It offers a fantastic opportunity for residents to engage with local law enforcement, learn about safety programs, and enjoy a festive atmosphere.

Exciting Activities

Free Backpack Giveaway

In an effort to support local students as they prepare for the upcoming school year, Edinburg PD will be giving away free backpacks to attendees. Supplies are limited, so be sure to arrive early to secure one for your child.

Car Show

Car enthusiasts can look forward to a dazzling display of vehicles at the event’s car show. Featuring a variety of classic, custom, and exotic cars, this showcase is sure to impress attendees of all ages.

Live Musical Performances

The evening will be enlivened by live performances from renowned musical acts Tropical Panama and Caracter Norteño. Their vibrant tunes will set the stage for a night of dancing and enjoyment, bringing together community members through the universal language of music.

Community Engagement

National Night Out is more than just an event; it’s a movement aimed at building trust and collaboration between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Edinburg PD invites all residents to participate in this special evening, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining public safety.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for us to connect with the community in a positive and fun environment,” said a representative from the Edinburg Police Department. “We hope to see many families come out, enjoy the festivities, and learn more about how we can work together to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Family-Friendly Fun

This family-friendly event is open to all ages and provides an excellent opportunity for residents to meet their neighbors and local law enforcement officers in a relaxed, informal setting. With activities ranging from the car show to musical entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Edinburg’s National Night Out is set to be a memorable evening filled with music, community spirit, and family-friendly fun. Whether you’re interested in the car show, the musical acts, or simply want to enjoy a night out with your family, this event offers a little bit of everything. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to celebrate community and support local law enforcement efforts.

Contact Information

For more details about the event, you can contact the Edinburg Police Department at their official website or through their main line:

Edinburg Police Department: Edinburg PD Website

Edinburg PD Website Phone: (956) 289-7700