Meet the Chief: Donuts with Chief Torres at Mission Police Department

Meet and Greet with Mission Police Chief: Donuts with Chief Torres

Community Event at the Mission Police Department

Mission families are in for a treat! The Mission Police Department is hosting a special event tomorrow morning, offering residents the chance to meet and greet the city’s police chief, Chief Torres, along with other officers. The event, titled “Donuts with Chief Torres,” will take place at the Mission Police Department, located at 1200 East 8th St., Mission, Texas, from 9 to 11 AM.

A Morning of Fun and Engagement

Attendees will enjoy a variety of activities and get to know the officers who work tirelessly to keep the community safe. The event is designed to foster stronger connections between the police department and the residents of Mission, creating an open and friendly environment for dialogue and fun.

Activities for Everyone

Children will have the opportunity to take pictures with McGruff the Crime Dog, a beloved figure in crime prevention education. There will also be finger painting and other engaging activities to keep the young ones entertained. Families can look forward to enjoying free donuts and drinks while mingling with Chief Torres and other officers.

Chief Torres expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “Well, this is donuts with me, the Chief of Police for the City of Mission. So we’re very excited and honored that we have our citizens here. This gives our citizens an opportunity to come spend time with us, get to ask us questions, have some activities, eat donuts, free drinks, and get a tour of the police department.”

An Inside Look at the Police Department

In addition to the fun activities, attendees will receive a guided tour of the police department. This tour offers a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of the Mission Police Department, providing valuable insights into the daily duties of law enforcement officers and the facilities they use.

Join Us!

This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents to engage with their local police force, ask questions, and build a sense of community. Whether you have concerns, curiosity, or simply want to enjoy a morning out with your family, “Donuts with Chief Torres” is the perfect occasion.

For more information on the community event, please call (956) 877-7867. Don’t miss this chance to connect with the Mission Police Department and enjoy a morning of fun and fellowship.

Event Details

Date : Tomorrow

: Tomorrow Time : 9 AM – 11 AM

: 9 AM – 11 AM Location : Mission Police Department, 1200 East 8th St., Mission, TX

: Mission Police Department, 1200 East 8th St., Mission, TX Contact: (956) 877-7867

Join us for “Donuts with Chief Torres” and make lasting memories while strengthening the bonds within our community!