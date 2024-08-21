McAllen Unveils New Splash Pad at Curtis Park with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

New Splash Pad Opens at Curtis Park in McAllen

McAllen city officials have officially opened the city’s newest attraction for families and children—a splash pad at Curtis Park, designed to offer residents a fun and refreshing way to beat the heat.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The ribbon-cutting ceremony held this morning was attended by city officials and community members, highlighting the city’s commitment to improving quality of life through enhanced public amenities. “We are very excited for all the people in McAllen,” said one city official during the event. “It tells you the commitment that we have about the quality of life that we want to bring to our citizens, to our residents, water visitors, and also the commitment that we have on making our parks better.”

Features and Facilities

The new splash pad at Curtis Park, spanning 700 square feet and costing an estimated $240,000, is equipped with several water features, including a five-water spilling soaker and a fun umbrella. These features are designed to provide endless entertainment for children and a cooling escape from the Texas heat.

Operating Hours and Access

The splash pad will be open to the public from Tuesday to Friday, from 3 PM to 9 PM, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 8 PM. This schedule allows ample opportunity for families to enjoy the new facility throughout the week.

Community Impact

The addition of the splash pad is part of McAllen’s broader initiative to enhance local parks and recreational facilities across the city. By investing in such community-centric projects, McAllen aims to foster a more vibrant, active, and engaged community.

Residents looking for more information on the splash pad or other park facilities can call the city’s information line at 330-4907. The last day to register for organized events at the splash pad is on September 10th.

For more details on upcoming community events and facilities in McAllen, visit the city’s official website or follow local news outlets.