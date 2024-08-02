McAllen ISD Hosts Back-to-School Bash to Support Local Students

As the new school year approaches, McAllen Independent School District (ISD) is stepping up to support students and families in need. The district is hosting a Back-to-School Bash, offering essential school supplies, services, and registration opportunities for new students.

Event Details

Date: August 3rd, 2024

August 3rd, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Location: Nikki Rowe High School’s Southside parking lot, 2101 N. Ware Rd., McAllen, TX

The event aims to ease the financial burden on families by providing free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last. Additionally, free haircuts and physicals will be available to students attending the bash, ensuring they are ready and prepared for the upcoming academic year.

“We know things have gotten more expensive, and it gets harder. You know you have a family of one, two, or three children, and it adds up. So whatever we can do to provide that support to families. McAllen is about family,” a McAllen ISD representative said.

Additional Offerings

In addition to school supplies and services, the Back-to-School Bash will also provide breakfast and lunch to attendees, making it a welcoming event for the entire community. The district encourages families to take advantage of this opportunity to prepare their children for the new school year.

New students are also welcome to register during the event, making it a convenient one-stop-shop for families preparing for the school year ahead.

Community Impact

The Back-to-School Bash is a testament to McAllen ISD’s commitment to supporting its community and ensuring that every student has the resources they need to succeed. By providing essential supplies and services, the district is helping to alleviate some of the financial pressures that families face during the back-to-school season.