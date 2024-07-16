Join the Alzheimer’s Association Mixer: Learn, Volunteer, and Make a Difference

The Alzheimer’s Association is extending an invitation to the public for their home and Mission mixer, a special event designed to educate attendees about the organization’s efforts to improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s disease. The event will take place on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Pharr One Lecture Hall, located at 1121 E. Nolana Loop.

Event Details

Attendees of the mixer will have the opportunity to learn about the various initiatives and programs that the Alzheimer’s Association is implementing in the community. These programs aim to support individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, offering resources and assistance to improve their quality of life.

“We aim to reach more families living with Alzheimer’s disease and improve their quality of life. This event is an excellent opportunity for the community to learn about our efforts and discover how they can get involved.”

Volunteering Opportunities

One of the key focuses of the mixer is to encourage community members to participate by volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association. Volunteers play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the organization and providing much-needed support to families dealing with Alzheimer’s.

How to RSVP

Those interested in attending the mixer are encouraged to RSVP today, as it is the last day to register. To RSVP, individuals can scan the QR code provided or visit the RSVP link.

For those seeking additional information, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 210-963-5638.

Importance of Community Support

Events like this mixer are vital for raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and the challenges faced by those living with it. The Alzheimer’s Association relies on community support and volunteer efforts to continue providing essential services and support to affected families.

By attending the mixer, community members can gain a deeper understanding of the disease, learn about the organization’s impactful work, and find out how they can contribute to the cause.

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association and their programs, visit their official website.

