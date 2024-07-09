Illegal Gambling Bust in San Juan: Four Arrested at Quinta Ximena

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators executed a search warrant at Quinta Ximena, located on the 4600 block of S. Stewart Road in San Juan, Texas. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal gambling activities.

Details of the Raid

Upon entering the premises, investigators discovered a total of 77 gambling machines, which were promptly disabled. An undetermined amount of U.S. currency was also seized from the location. The illegal business was operating covertly, and the raid brought its operations to an abrupt halt.

Arrests and Charges

Four employees were detained and later arrested on multiple criminal charges, including:

Keeping a Gambling Place (MA)

Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment (MA)

Gambling Promotion (MA)

Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity (FS)

The individuals arrested are:

Frida Sanchez, 21 years old

Fatima Hernandez, 21 years old

Jordi Alejandro Gonzalez, 33 years old

Fernando Arteaga, 47 years old

Jordi Alejandro Gonzalez faced additional charges of Evading Arrest on Foot (MA) and Resisting Arrest (MA).

Community Involvement and Ongoing Investigation

The HCSO is continuing its investigation and is encouraging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. The community’s involvement is crucial in uncovering the full extent of the illegal activities and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477) or via the smartphone application “P3 TIPS”.

This raid marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat illegal gambling in Hidalgo County. The HCSO remains vigilant in its mission to uphold the law and protect the community from illicit activities.

Residents are encouraged to remain observant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain a safe and lawful environment.