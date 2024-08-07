Free Fans for Seniors: Silver Ribbon Partners with UTRGV to Beat the Heat

McAllen, TX – As the summer heat continues to rise, Silver Ribbon Community Partners, in collaboration with UTRGV Social Work Interns, is stepping up to support vulnerable populations in McAllen. The organizations are hosting a fan distribution event to provide relief for senior citizens and adults with disabilities who may struggle to stay cool during the sweltering summer months.

A Community Effort to Keep Cool

On Wednesday, August 7th, from 9 AM to 4 PM, or while supplies last, eligible residents can pick up a free fan at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services building located at 1919 Austin Avenue in McAllen. The initiative aims to assist those who are most in need of cooling solutions but may not have the financial means to afford air conditioning or other cooling equipment.

“We decided that this was a perfect project for our elderly and adults with disabilities, because they’re a vulnerable population that are usually managing on fixed income, and they don’t have the luxury of being able to provide air conditioning for their home or any cooling equipment for their home,” said Dee Ochoa, Silver Ribbon Program Director.

How to Participate

To participate in the fan distribution event, interested individuals must bring a valid form of identification and fill out a brief survey. Each household is eligible to receive one fan, ensuring that as many people as possible can benefit from this generous initiative.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must bring a valid form of ID.

Must fill out a brief survey.

Only one fan will be distributed per home.

Addressing a Critical Need

The summer months can be particularly challenging for senior citizens and adults with disabilities, who often face higher risks of heat-related illnesses due to limited mobility, medical conditions, and financial constraints. By providing fans to these vulnerable populations, Silver Ribbon Community Partners and UTRGV Social Work Interns are addressing a critical need in the community.

“Many seniors and individuals with disabilities are living on fixed incomes and cannot afford the costs of running air conditioning,” Ochoa explained. “This project is about helping those in need and ensuring that they have some relief from the oppressive heat.”

The Importance of Community Support

The fan distribution event is a testament to the power of community collaboration. Silver Ribbon Community Partners, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving seniors and individuals with disabilities, has joined forces with UTRGV Social Work Interns to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.

“We are proud to partner with UTRGV Social Work Interns on this initiative,” said Ochoa. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of our community members and provide them with the support they need to stay safe and healthy.”

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, August 7th

Wednesday, August 7th Time: 9 AM to 4 PM, or while supplies last

9 AM to 4 PM, or while supplies last Location: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 1919 Austin Avenue, McAllen, TX

Contact Information

For more information about the fan distribution event, please contact: